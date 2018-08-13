Groundbreaking Planned for East Loop 820 Project - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Groundbreaking Planned for East Loop 820 Project

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 37 minutes ago

    A new $174 million project in northeast Tarrant County will improve mobility and safety as a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative.

    Groundbreaking of the East Loop 820 Project is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

    The 3-mile project will reconstruct I-820 between Randol Mill Road and Pipeline Road, add additional lanes, replace the Trinity River bridges and create new connectors to and from State Highway 121, officials said.

    "Projects like the East Loop 820 project show Gov. Abbott, the Texas Legislature and TxDOT's commitment to reduce congestion in North Texas," said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. in a statement. "This project will eliminate a major bottleneck and improve the quality of life for motorists."

