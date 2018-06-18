Grand Prairie police released the following sketch of the woman's attacker. Anyone with information on this man is urged to call Grand Prairie police or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

A woman says she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop early Saturday morning by a man posing as a police officer.



The woman told Grand Prairie police she was stopped at about 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Jefferson by what she described as an officer driving a black SUV with red and blue lights around the front of the car.

The woman said she was escorted to the backseat of the SUV where the man sexually assaulted her.

The impersonator is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25-years-old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with black, slicked-back hair, a mustache with stubble on his face and thick eyebrows.

The woman said her attacker was wearing a black tactical-style uniform with a badge and duty belt.

Anyone with information on this man is urged to call Grand Prairie police or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

