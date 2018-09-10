Gov. Greg Abbott Has a Solution for Anyone Who Hates Red-Light Cameras in Texas: Ban Them - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Gov. Greg Abbott Has a Solution for Anyone Who Hates Red-Light Cameras in Texas: Ban Them

Abbott says the camera are expensive, increase accidents and pose constitutional issues

By Brianna Stone - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer
    Gov. Greg Abbott wants to eliminate red-light cameras, which he said are expensive, increase accidents and pose constitutional issues. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer)

    Gov. Greg Abbott wants to ban red-light cameras, a measure he announced Monday as part of his plan to increase public safety in Texas.

    The cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights, are expensive, increase accidents and pose constitutional issues, Abbott said in a list of recommendations.

    "While proponents of red light cameras claim that their presence leads to an increase in safety by decreasing the number of angle accidents [or side-impact collisions], data show that they may lead to an overall increase in other types of accidents such as rear-ending due to sharp braking," he said.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

    [NATL] Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

    Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices