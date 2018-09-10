Gov. Greg Abbott wants to eliminate red-light cameras, which he said are expensive, increase accidents and pose constitutional issues. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer)

Gov. Greg Abbott wants to ban red-light cameras, a measure he announced Monday as part of his plan to increase public safety in Texas.

The cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights, are expensive, increase accidents and pose constitutional issues, Abbott said in a list of recommendations.

"While proponents of red light cameras claim that their presence leads to an increase in safety by decreasing the number of angle accidents [or side-impact collisions], data show that they may lead to an overall increase in other types of accidents such as rear-ending due to sharp braking," he said.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology