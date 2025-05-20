Dallas

Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide in Lake Highlands, police say

Police say the man and woman knew each other, but did not confirm their relationship.

By Lauren Harper

NBC 5 News

Two people found fatally shot inside a Lake Highlands home on Monday morning are believed to be the result of a murder-suicide, Dallas police say.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 9600 block of Greensprint Drive at about 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said they discovered two people, identified as 82-year-old John Faulkner and 81-year-old Sharon Faulkner, with gunshot wounds.

Early investigations determined that John shot Sharon before shooting himself, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials confirmed only that John and Sharon knew each other, but did not clarify their relationship or provide a potential motive for the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective L. Swanson at 469-934-5776.

