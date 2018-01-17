The murder trial for an Army soldier accused of fatally shooting a father of three as he tried to stop him from leaving the scene of a shooting continues Wednesday. (Published 4 hours ago)

An Army soldier could spend life behind bars after being found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting a father of three as he tried to stop him from leaving the scene of a shooting in May 2015.

Ricci Chambless Bradden, enters court on Jan. 16, 2018. Bradden is accused of fatally shooting a married father of three who was trying to stop him from leaving the scene of a shooting. Police said Bradden shot his wife in the ankle during a domestic dispute at the Walgreens where she worked on May 2, 2016.

Judge Louis Sturns found 24-year-old Ricci Chambless Bradden guilty of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Marine and father of three Anthony "TJ" Antell Jr. Bradden faces up to life behind bars; the punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on May 2, 2016, Bradden went to see his wife where she worked at a southeast Arlington Walgreens. The pair got into an argument and police said Bradden shot his wife in the ankle.



Antell, who witnessed the confrontation between Bradden and his then-wife, called his wife who was outside in their car to warn her of the shooting. Moments later, Antell was in the parking lot where he grabbed the gun out of his family's vehicle so that he could try to stop Bradden from leaving the scene.



Police said that's when Bradden got out of his car and fatally shot Antell. Antell's wife, Crystal, ran to his side and called out for help as he took his final breaths.



In court Tuesday, through tears she described the moments after her husband was shot.

Crystal Antell testifies at her husband's murder trial, Jan. 16, 2018. Ricci Bradden, an Army soldier, has been accused of fatally shooting Anthony "TJ" Antell in a Walgreens parking lot as he tried to escape the scene of another shooting.

"I ran out of the car and I ran to him. And I was on top of him and I was trying to hold him and I was yelling for help and no one would help me and I was just screaming for someone to help me," Crystal Antell said.



"When the man got out of the car, he was eerily calm. He was so calm that I questioned myself. And the minute his arm started moving, the shots were fired. TJ didn't have a chance," Antell said. "And then the guy got in the car, slammed the door and peeled off, like it didn't matter."

Bradden later surrendered at a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Hillsboro while on his way back to Fort Hood. According to the affidavit, Bradden's commanding officers urged him to surrender to civilian authorities.



Since his arrest, Bradden has been held at the Tarrant County Jail on $500,000 bail.

