Girl, 8, Raises Money to Find Cure for Neuroblastoma

We asked you to share it with us when you see something good. And a woman in Keller did.

Her story about a brave and bubbly second grader is today's Tell Me Something Good.

Eight-year-old Leah Petersen goes to Keller-Harvel Elementary School in Keller.

"Her beautiful smile and bubbly personality warms and fills any room she walks into," writes Jody Friz.

Leah is a little girl whose already faced a big challenge in her life. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April 2017.

The doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth got Leah the right treatment and gave her a clean bill of health. Since then, Friz said, "Leah’s goal has been to raise money and give back to her doctor to help find a cure for neuroblastoma."

She started with a lemonade stand and gave the $2,000 she raised to her doctor to help others, said Friz. Now, she has a team called Leah’s Warriors that will help her raise money at an event on March 23 called The Blast.

"The Blast was started to honor the promise Alexa Sankary made to her friend, Michael Mancuso, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of four. Before he passed away at the age of seven, she promised him she would help find a cure for the children still suffering from this rare and aggressive form of cancer," according to the Cook Children's website.

Twelve years later, The Blast continues and this year, Leah's mom will co-chair the event and Leah's Warriors will be there to raise money for the neuroblastoma program at Cook Children’s. "Leah is an exceptional child," said Friz, and "has lots of reasons to smile."

Cook Children's has raised more than a million dollars over the past 11 years with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the hospital's neuroblastoma program.

"Neuroblastoma is a cancer of immature or developing nerve cells and can affect the surrounding tissues within several areas of the body. Neuroblastoma most often presents in infants and young children. Nationally, over 800 cases are diagnosed each year. Cook Children’s has a dedicated clinical team and is a world leader in the treatment and fight against neuroblastoma," said Mary Jane Debenport with the Cook Children's Health Foundation.

The Blast 2019 is on Saturday, March 23 at the Heart of the Ranch Clearfork in Fort Worth. The 5k starts at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run steps off at 8:15. To register, join a team or donate, visit Nbwalk.org.