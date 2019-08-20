Gas Leak Suspends Services to More Than 80 Prosper Homes

Gas services were suspended at more than 80 homes in Prosper after a construction crew hit a gas line Monday night, Atmos officials said.

Atmos suspended service to about 83 homes downtown late Monday night.

Atmos will be on site throughout the day restoring gas to each individual affected home, Atmos officials said.

From Atmos: "Gas cannot be restored without someone home at the residence. If you miss Atmos in the morinng, they will have a door hangar with a number to call and they will send someone out to restore your service."