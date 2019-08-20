Gas Leak Suspends Services to More Than 80 Prosper Homes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Gas Leak Suspends Services to More Than 80 Prosper Homes

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gas Leak Suspends Services to More Than 80 Prosper Homes
    NBC 5/Metro

    Gas services were suspended at more than 80 homes in Prosper after a construction crew hit a gas line Monday night, Atmos officials said.

    Atmos suspended service to about 83 homes downtown late Monday night.

    Atmos will be on site throughout the day restoring gas to each individual affected home, Atmos officials said.

    From Atmos: "Gas cannot be restored without someone home at the residence. If you miss Atmos in the morinng, they will have a door hangar with a number to call and they will send someone out to restore your service."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices