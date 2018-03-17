Firefighters from the Frisco and Flower Mound Fire Departments are now in Wichita Falls, prepared to help fight any large wildfires that may break out in the Texas panhandle, Saturday March 17, 2018.

Firefighters from the Frisco and Flower Mound Fire Departments are now in Wichita Falls, prepared to help fight any large wildfires that may break out in the Texas panhandle.

Forecasters warned Friday that the intensifying drought has resulted in critical fire danger and some winter wheat crops being reduced to stubble across several states.

Due to the dry conditions, the National Weather Service issued fire warnings Friday for most of Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle, southern Kansas, northeastern New Mexico, southeastern Colorado and southeastern Missouri.

The lack of rain combined with above-normal temperatures across parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas have left livestock watering tanks dry, agricultural fields wind-blown and rangeland charred.

Four firefighters and one Type III engine from the Frisco Fire Department and two firefighters and a brush truck from the Flower Mound Fire Department all left North Texas Saturday afternoon.

The crews are part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Fire crews can be deployed for up to seven days.

Once in Wichita Falls, the crews will receive further instructions.

