Frisco Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Frisco police are investigating a motorcycle fatality crash that happened early Thursday morning.

Frisco Police and Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle crash involving a red Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 8500 block of Preston Road at around 1: 30 a.m. in the morning.

The rider of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Jonathan Reed of Sherman, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).