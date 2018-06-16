Frisco Police Investigate Brawl at Stonebriar Centre Mall

Frisco police are investigating a brawl at Stonebriar Centre Mall on Friday night. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Frisco police are investigating a brawl at Stonebriar Centre Mall that was caught on camera Friday night.

Police received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. from someone saying dozens of people were fighting just inside the mall's main entrance.

A 17-year-old from Little Elm was knocked unconscious then continued to be assaulted, police said in a press release Saturday.

The teen was hospitalized with facial fractures but has been released.

Frisco police released images of the suspects described as black males, one with long hair and dressed in all black while the other had short hair wearing an orange shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects are asked to call Frisco police at (972) 292-6010.