The man in the above photos is suspected of using a victim's credit card to make purchases at Target, according to a Frisco Police Department Facebook post.

The Frisco Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who used a victim's credit card to make purchases at a Target in Frisco, according to an FPD Facebook post.

The department shared two photos on the social media platform of a man taken from surveillance footage, and asked for information on the subject to be called in to 972-292-6200.