Minor injuries were reported in a Frisco school bus crash that closed Hillcrest Road while officials investigate and clean up the scene, Frisco police tweeted.

Drivers should use an alternate route and “be patient,” police said. Hillcrest Road is between Lebanon Road and College Parkway near Texas 121.

One child onboard the bus and the bus driver were both uninjured, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.



A photo shared by police showed two vehicles and a bus that had front-end damage.

The second vehicle appeared to be wedged between the bus and the third vehicle.

No other information was available.

