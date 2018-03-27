Fort Worth Students Learn Lesson About Buckling Up

Some Fort Worth high school students on Tuesday learned an important lesson about buckling up, Tuesday March 27, 2018.

Students at Eastern Hills High School took part in an interactive demonstration stressing the importance of wearing their seatbelts.

It was held inside the school cafeteria.

A mangled pickup truck also was put on display outside the school. Two young people in the truck survived because they were using seatbelts.

Surveys show teenage drivers are more likely to drive without seatbelts than older drivers.

“Basically it’s because most teenagers think they’re good drivers,” said Axel Ramirez, a junior who helped organize the event. “They think, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen to me so I really don’t have to do that.’”

The demonstration was sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation.