Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger is in Moscow as part of a GOP delegation ahead of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

The group of seven senators and Granger, who chairs an Appropriations subcommittee that controls billions in defense spending, met Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who is leading the delegation, said in Moscow that he hopes the United States and Russia can improve a "strained" relationship.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Traditional Fireworks Get High-Tech Makeover