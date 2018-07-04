Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger in Moscow Meeting With Russian Officials Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger in Moscow Meeting With Russian Officials Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

Granger joined seven senators who met Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

By Rachel Cohrs - The Dallas Morning News

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger in Moscow Meeting With Russian Officials Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit
    NBC 5 News
    U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R–Fort Worth

    Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger is in Moscow as part of a GOP delegation ahead of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

    The group of seven senators and Granger, who chairs an Appropriations subcommittee that controls billions in defense spending, met Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who is leading the delegation, said in Moscow that he hopes the United States and Russia can improve a "strained" relationship.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

