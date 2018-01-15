Fort Worth Police Investigate Woman's Murder - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Investigate Woman's Murder

Woman found dead in her home Saturday

By Scott Gordon

Published 10 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police are investigating the murder of a woman in her home on the city’s southwest side.

    The woman was found dead Saturday in a house in the 7000 block of Aspen Wood Trail, police said.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the woman's name or age.

    A police spokesman, Officer Tracy Carter, said the department could only confirm the woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide and had no other information.

    A police report on the crime, which usually provides basic details, was not publicly available Monday.



