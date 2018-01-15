Fort Worth Police Investigate Woman's Murder

Fort Worth police are investigating the murder of a woman in her home on the city’s southwest side.

The woman was found dead Saturday in a house in the 7000 block of Aspen Wood Trail, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the woman's name or age.

A police spokesman, Officer Tracy Carter, said the department could only confirm the woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide and had no other information.

A police report on the crime, which usually provides basic details, was not publicly available Monday.








