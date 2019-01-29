Fort Worth Offers Warrant Forgiveness Month

Fort Worth's municipal court held a "warrant forgiveness" month in February and it worked so well, the program will be extended - for good. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

Fort Worth’s municipal court is once again holding a “warrant forgiveness” month in February and bringing the court to the community.

Judges will go to community centers across the city so that people can have hearings and find alternatives to jail time, like community service or reduced payment for fines.

The dates and times of court locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.- noon, Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m.- noon, Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m.- noon, Riverside Community Center, 3700 E. Belknap St.

Thursday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.- noon, Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.- noon, Como Community Center, 4900 Horne St.

Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.- noon, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th St.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m.- noon, Thomas Place Community Center, 4237 Lafayette Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m.- noon, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger St.

The city is offering extended service hours at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building, 1000 Throckmorton St,. are set for Feb. 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free parking is available near the building.

The city says Fort Worth is a Safe Harbor, meaning that residents visiting a municipal court location will not be arrested for outstanding warrants, anyone with outstanding citations is encouraged to visit the community center courts to help resolve their case.

