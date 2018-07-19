Stolen Car Parked in Grassy Field, Destroyed by Grass Fire

The Fort Worth fire department is on scene for a grass fire at Moresby road. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fort Worth firefighters contained a grass fire Thursday police say was sparked by car thieves.

Fort Worth police told NBC 5 the driver of a stolen car drove the vehicle onto a grassy field near Grayson and Moresby streets, near the old Masonic Home and School of Texas, where it caught the field on fire.

The fire spread to the car and those inside took off on foot.

The fire consumed the car as it spread on the ground, ultimately burning between five and 10 acres before firefighters were able to tap it out.



Video Woman Douses Bank Lobby in Gasoline Then Demands Cash

No injuries were reported.

