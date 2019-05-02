Former Sears Building at Valley View Mall Being Demolished - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Sears Building at Valley View Mall Being Demolished

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Crews are demolishing the Sears building at Valley View Mall in Dallas Thursday to make room for the Park Heritage development.

    Park Heritage will be up to 2 million square feet with two office towers, retail, restaurants, luxury residential rental units and 3-acres of green space. The development is part of the Dallas Midtown Redevelopment Zone, which surrounds Valley View Mall.

    The 22-acre mixed-use development is part of a project to build business in midtown Dallas.

    Mayor Mike Rawlings was in attendance at an event for the demolition of the decades old building and automotive center.

