The Lone Star State was U-Haul's top market for growth for a third consecutive year, the truck and trailer provider says.

The Phoenix-based company said more one-way truck rentals arrived in Texas in 2018 than any other state, leaving Florida and South Carolina in second and third place, respectively.

"North Texas is truly bursting at the seams," said Kevin Flanagan, president of U-Haul of Northwest Dallas. "McKinney, Frisco and the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has been growing substantially in recent years. Texas is gaining more residents than any other state."

Texas arrivals of one-way trucks increased 5 percent compared to the state's arrivals in 2017, U-Haul said, with many of those heading to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Austin.

Man Breaks Into Home, Passes Out on Dog Bed