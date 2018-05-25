'No Truth' in Rumored Threat Against Flower Mound School

Flower Mound Police say they will step up their presence at Forestwood Middle School Friday following rumors that a threat was made against the Lewisville Independent School District campus. (Published 2 hours ago)

'No Truth to Rumor' of Threat Against Flower Mound School: Principal

Flower Mound police say they will step up their presence at Forestwood Middle School Friday following rumors that a threat was made against the Lewisville Independent School District campus.

In a notice sent to parents Thursday, school principal David Tickner said both administrators and police were made aware of the claims and after thoroughly investigating them, they determined "there is no truth to this rumor."

Tickner also said the increased officer presence on Friday is "to ensure our students and staff feel safe and secure."

Neither the school nor police have released specific information about the rumors, but they appear to have been sparked by a video posted to social media.

It remains unclear whether the person who posted that video is facing any kind of disciplinary action from the school or legal consequences from police.

Some parents expressed concerns that they were not provided with that information.