This Oct. 18, 2017, file photo shows Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" and the ending of the show "Fixer Upper" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. They settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on allegations that they used inadequate protection while removing lead paint during renovations, it was announced on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the HGTV-stars based in Waco, have announced the birth of their 5th child.

The new addition to the family joins their other kids: Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella and Drake.

The couple wrapped up the 5th (and potentially final) season of Fixer Upper earlier this year.