Fire crews are battling a fire at an IHOP restaurant in Fort Worth that broke out Thursday morning. Customers and employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

There were 11 employees and about 13 customers, according to a witness, who safely escaped, officials said.



Firefighters got to the scene about 7:50 a.m. at 5920 Quebec St. in Fort Worth.

Flames made it to the roof and there was massive smoke billowing from the restaurant. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



