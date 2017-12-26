Live video will appear in the player above.



Firefighters were called to battle a large fire in businesses on Denton's historic downtown square Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at the Denton Mini Mall on the 100 block of Locust Street after 4 a.m. It quickly escalated to 3-alarms and spread to neighboring businesses, said Lindsey Rogers, City of Denton spokeswoman.

Fire crews from Lewisville, Flower MOund, Fort Worth and Krum helped fight the fire.



It's not clear what sparked it.



No further information was released.

