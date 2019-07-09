Fire Breaks Out While 2 Boys Home Alone: FD

Two children were at home when a fire broke out at an Arlington home Monday night, fire officials said. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Fire Breaks Out While 2 Boys Home Alone in Arlington: Fire Officials

Two children were at home alone when a fire broke out at an Arlington home Monday night, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded about 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Partridge Avenue.

A heavy fire was coming out the back of the home and crews found one of the boys outside the home, officials said. The other boy was missing at the time to look for the family dog but was eventually found inside the home, fire officials said.

The Arlington Battalion chief said the home was packed with lots of items that made the search difficult.

The parents were not home at the time, fire officials said.

Both boys were hospitalized.