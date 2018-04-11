Father, Son Cited in Game Warden's Driveway

A North Texas game warden did not have to go very far to issue a hunting citation.

An Ellis County game warden was called by a ranch manager who said two people were shooting into his pasture from a county road.

The warden located the two people, a father and son from Fort Worth -- in the warden's driveway.

The dad said they were driving around and he was showing his son "how to load a gun, shoot in a safe direction."

The warden issued the pair a citation for discharging a firearm from a public roadway, and provided a brief lesson on firearms safety.

Parks and Wildlife Officials said the father reportedly asked the warden, "Did I really pull into your driveway?" The warden nodded and smiled. "That was kinda convenient," the man replied.