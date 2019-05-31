At Least One Person Stabbed While Walking in Downtown Dallas: Police

At least one person has been stabbed in an attack near a downtown Dallas courthouse.

According to police, a family visiting from Indiana was crossing the street near the 600 block of Commerce Street Friday morning when a man ran up and stabbed at least one of them.

The family ran into the George L. Allen, Sr. Courts Building for help.

The accused stabber fled to the DART West Transfer Station in the 900 block of San Jacinto Street and was detained by DART police officers.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.