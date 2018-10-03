A North Texas man who was wrongly convicted of murder is expected to be exonerated Wednesday morning.

In 1998, John Nolley was convicted of the 1996 murder of Sharon McLane of Bedford. New evidence in the case eventually pointed to Nolley’s innocence and he was released in 2016.

According to a representative with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, the case will be officially dismissed Wednesday.

District Attorney Sharen Wilson's Conviction Integrity Unit, the Innocence Project and Fort Worth attorney Reagan Wynn reinvestigated the case and found new evidence that revealed Nolley was not the source of a bloody palm print found on a piece of paper recovered from McLane's body.

The CIU also discovered evidence that discredited the testimony of two informants — both facing criminal charges at the time — who contributed to the conviction.

"We are incredibly grateful to District Attorney Sharen Wilson and her conviction integrity unit," the Innocence Project's Nina Morrison said in 2016. "It is because of the Unit’s commitment to seeking the truth that Mr. Nolley’s conviction was reversed today."

McLane was found stabbed to death in her home Dec. 14, 1996. Evidence suggested she was killed sometime after work three days earlier.

On Dec. 12, a married couple who lived in McLane's apartment complex heard a woman's “blood-curdling screams” just after 3 p.m. Nolley was at work at the time.

Police suspected Nolley because he had called a friend’s pager from McLane’s phone and was not initially forthcoming about seeing her Dec. 11.

Nolley was charged and convicted despite no physical evidence linking him to the crime, according to a statement released by the Innocence Project. His conviction was mostly based on the testimony of two witnesses.

“False informant testimony has contributed to nearly 15 percent of the 341 DNA exonerations, yet there are very few policies in place around the nation to make this deeply flawed evidence more reliable,” the Innocence Project co-director Barry Scheck said.

It brought attention to the fact that in the past, Tarrant County did not track jailhouse informant testimony. This caused a change in procedure for the county which eventually inspired a change in state law to require tracking. Now, there is a strong push to make the change federally.

In the 2016 hearing, Tarrant County District Judge Louis Sturns recommended that Nolley’s convictions be overturned based on the hand print evidence and information regarding the witnesses who testified.

"It's just overwhelming," Nolley said after his release in 2016. "Too many emotions to focus on."

"The love of Christ lives in me, compels me to love and understand the position the state was in back then," Nolley said.