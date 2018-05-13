Drivers and Businesses Excited to See 360 Tollway Open This Weekend

Drivers got to ride along the newly opened 360 Tollway for the first time this weekend, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

The 9.7 mile project stretches from Camp Wisdom Road to US 287, and helps connect Tarrant, Ellis, and Johnson Counties more than ever.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Brandon Earl, who lives in Mansfield.

Earl works in Grand Prairie, and said the new tollway has cut his work commute in half.

“I don’t have to go down the service road, stop at every red light, hit all the traffic,” he said.

With a toll tag, it costs drivers $1.62 to travel through the whole tollway.

Without a toll tag, it costs $2.44.

Earl said it’s more than worth the cost.

“I can just jump on and go… it’s made things so much smoother,” he said.

Businesses in the Mansfield area are also excited to see the new tollway in action.

“I’m hopeful that the new highway will bring more people,” said Siana Womack, who works at the Jersey Mikes sub shop that recently opened off of Highway 360.

She’s hoping the new route will attract more drivers to businesses in Mansfield and reinvigorate the area.