Beginning Friday Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. through Monday Nov. 20 at 5 a.m. closures on I-635 will be taking place.

Several of the westbound lanes of the highway between TI Boulevard and Hillcrest will be closed.

Additionally, the Coit Road entrance ramp to enter the westbound lanes of I-635 will also be closed.

The westbound LBJ TEXpress lanes from TI Boulevard to Preston Road will be free while these closures are in place.

