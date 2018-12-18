Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Including Fort Worth Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Including Fort Worth Officer

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Raw: Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash

    One person was hospitalized after four vehicles, including an officer in a patrol vehicle, were involved in a crash in Fort Worth Monday night, police said. (Published 54 minutes ago)

    One person was hospitalized after four vehicles, including an officer in a patrol vehicle, were involved in a crash in Fort Worth Monday night, police said.

    It happened about 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Campus Drive.

    The first vehicle, which was headed westbound, swerved to avoid a street sweeper truck and hit a second vehicle, police said. That first vehicle was then T-boned by a semi truck. The driver of the first vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

    A responding officer, who parked the patrol vehicle inside the flare lines, was then rear-ended by a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle rear-ended the third vehicle.

    The driver of the third vehicle was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

    No officers were injured.

