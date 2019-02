A male driver was injured after he was ejected in a rollover crash in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police said. Fort Worth police and fire crews were called to the scene about 1:35 a.m. near NW Loop 820 and Quebec Street. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A male driver was injured after he was ejected in a rollover crash in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police said.

Fort Worth police and fire crews were called to the scene about 1:35 a.m. near NW Loop 820 and Quebec Street.

The driver was found ejected from the car, police said.

Police believe the driver took the exit too fast and rolled the vehicle.

He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.