Driver Crashes Into Dallas Fire Engine

A driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a Dallas Fire and Rescue engine early Saturday morning, police said.

The fire engine was headed westbound on W. Camp Wisdom Road about 12:15 a.m. with lights and sirens on when a sedan was headed southbound on Woodwick Drive crashed into the engine at an intersection, police said.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue reported no injuries for their personnel.

The crash caused the fire engine to move into the eastbound lanes and traffic was being diverted. Lanes have since reopened.