A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through 10 cities overnight and prompting a SWAT standoff Wednesday morning.

Lancaster police attempted to stop the driver about 1 a.m. for speeding and a headlight, police said. The driver fled police and drove through Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, Southlake, Keller, Westlake, Trophy Club, Roanoke, Northlake and ending in Fort Worth where the driver stopped after tires were spiked, police said.

Fort Worth SWAT responded to the scene on State Highway 114 near Texas Motor Speedway due to the driver acting erratically and not complying with officer commands, police said.

SWAT took the driver into custody after about an hour, police said.

It's unclear what charges the driver faces. Their name has not been released.

Texas Department of Transportation, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, and the police departments of Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, Keller, Roanoke and Fort Worth all assisted Lancaster police in the incident.