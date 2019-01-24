Driver Arrested After Hitting Couple Waiting for Bus - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Arrested After Hitting Couple Waiting for Bus

The hit and run happened earlier this month

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Police have arrested a man after a fatal hit and run that happened in Dallas earlier this month.

    On January 12, DART police responded to a hit and run at a bus stop on the 11300 block of Dennis Road. A man and woman who were waiting at the bus stop were struck by a vehicle attempting to avoid getting hit by another driver.

    Both were taken to the hospital where the man died of his injuries and the woman was released from the hospital that same night.

    27-year-old Jose Rolando Lopez Martinez confessed to accidentally hitting the couple and was arrested. Video from a nearby business confirms Martinez was the one who hit the couple. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

