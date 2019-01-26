Dozens of Pets Fly to Florida to Find New Homes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cloud Nine Rescue Flights and Wings of Rescue partnered with the Humane Society of North Texas for the trip

Published 2 hours ago

    Dozens of puppies and the moms took from Fort Worth Saturday morning -- headed to Florida to find "forever homes."

    The Humane Society of North Texas has received more pets in the month of January than they normally do and the organization is running out of space to keep them all, said director of communications Cassie Lackey.

    Lackey said Cloud Nine Rescue Flights and Wings of Rescue are the flight partners who stepped up to transport the animals to Fort Lauderdale, which will free up space at the Fort Worth shelter.

    In 2019, the Humane Society of North Texas has seen a 55 percent increase in puppy intakes and a 115 percent increase in kitten intakes, Lackey said. The HSNT is bracing for a busier than usual spring.

    Lackey said the Humane Society of North Texas is always looking for volunteers, fosters and adopters.

