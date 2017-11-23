A disabled motorist was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver overnight Wednesday in Dallas, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials say a man driving a gray Pontiac along the 4600 block of Great Trinity Forest Way/Loop12 encountered trouble and ended up on the side of the road.

The man turned on the hazard lights, got out of his vehicle and was attempting to move the sedan to a safe place when he was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

Police said the truck collided with the rear of the car, causing it to rotate clockwise and throwing the car's driver into the grass where he, too, was hit by the pickup.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, police said. The driver of the pickup failed a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The identities of the victim and driver have not yet been released.