Two people were killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 380, Little Elm police said.

The two drivers, a 25-year-old Denton woman and a 24-year-old Little Elm man, were the only people involved, police said.

They collided about 8 a.m. in the 26700 block of the U.S. 380 near Lewisville Lake, police said. Both died at the scene before officials arrived.

