Denton Police Seize 38 Pounds of Methamphetamine During Arrest - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Police Seize 38 Pounds of Methamphetamine During Arrest

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Denton police have arrested two men and seized more than 38 pounds of methamphetamine after checking on a crashed car along I-35, Monday, July 15, 2019.

    Denton police have arrested two men and seized more than 38 pounds of methamphetamine after checking on a crashed car along I-35.

    Police got a call about the crashed car near Bonnie Brae Street Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied, wrecked vehicle along the side of the road. A package of methamphetamine was found on the ground next to the vehicle. 

    Police then spotted a man, who ran when officers tried to talk to him. During a foot chase, the man pulled out a knife and advanced on one of the officers. After refusing to comply with demands, officers used a stun gun on the man.

    He was arrested and is facing several charges.

    A second arrest was made later at an area hospital. Officers first arrested the man for public intoxication, but later discovered he was also involved in the previously mentioned crash. He is also facing several charges.

