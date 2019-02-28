Jeana Wesson, 46, has been booked into the Denton City Jail on a charge of improper relationship with a student.

A Denton high school teacher and coach is on leave, accused of having an improper relationship with a student in 2017.

Denton police said 46-year-old Jeana Wesson surrendered to police at about 9 a.m. Thursday and was arrested on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

A former student at Denton Guyer High School said he and Wesson exchanged inappropriate photos and videos and were intimate in her classroom in 2017 when he was 17-years-old.

Wesson has been booked into the Denton City Jail. A bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

The district said Thursday morning that Wesson has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal and criminal investigation.

"Through our cooperation with Denton Police, law enforcement officials shared with us that the allegations surround a former student, an individual no longer currently enrolled. Please know that we cannot comment on the specifics of this case because this is an open and ongoing police investigation," the district said in a prepared statement. "Any time allegations of this nature are brought to us, we act swiftly and effectively to take appropriate action. The details are immediately being investigated by district personnel and reported to the Texas State Board of Education."

The district removed Wesson's page from the online staff directory. A cached version of the page said she was an aquatics coach and a chemistry teacher at Denton Guyer High School.