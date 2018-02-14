Decades of Love: Dallas Couple Celebrates 75 Years of Marriage - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW
Texas Connects Us

Texas Connects Us

Celebrating the people and stories that make Texas unique

Decades of Love: Dallas Couple Celebrates 75 Years of Marriage

Hear more of their love story Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

By Katy Blakey

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dallas Couple Celebrates 75 Years of Marriage

    A Dallas couple highlighted in Wednesday's Texas Connects Us segment is celebrating 75 years of marriage. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Finding lasting love can take patience. For Cecil Parker, it took persistence.

    He met his now-wife Virginia when both worked at a movie theater. Virginia initially turned him down for a date.

    “This girl right here is the first girl I ever dated,” said Parker. “First girl and I married her, but it took me quite a while to get her to say, ‘yes.’"

    They married in 1942. Now, both in their 90s, Cecil and Virginia Parker just celebrated 75 years of marriage.

    Feb. 14 Olympics Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold for US

    [NATL] Feb. 14 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold, Kim Jong Un Impersonator Attends Hockey Match
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    The halls of their Dallas home are covered in photos. Blessed with so many grandchildren and great grandchildren, they use a notepad to keep track.

    “It’s 27 or 29,” said Virginia. “We got a bunch of them.”

    Time may have aged a few things, but not the faith they vowed to put first in their marriage. It’s what Cecil said comforted the couple through the loss of a child early in their life together and guides them day-to-day.

    “If you have an argument, kiss, make-up and keep on living, keep on loving,” said Cecil.

    Both firmly believe the love you put in this world, a kind word or an offered hand, will come back to you tenfold.

    You just have to be open to it.

    Norway's Curlers Wear Heart-Shaped Pants for Valentine's Day

    [NATL] Norway's Curlers Wear Heart-Shaped Pants for Valentine's Day
    Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

    “That’s love. That’s how I define love,” said Cecil. “But I do love Virginia.”

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices