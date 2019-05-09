Decades Old Cold Case Gets New Life, to Feature on TV Show

After nearly 32 years, investigators are seeking more answers in a homicide case that went cold in Weatherford.

According to the Weatherford Police Department, it is believed that although one suspect was charged with the murder of Wendy Kae Robinson in 1987, there is new information revealed during the ongoing investigation that the suspect may not have acted alone.

Back in July 1987, 19-year-old Wendy Robinson and was last seen sunbathing at Lake Weatherford at about 1:55 p.m.

The next day, Wendy’s father, Jim Robinson, reported his daughter missing to police.

That following Sunday, on July 12, 1987, Wendy's body was found near a gated entrance to a ranch on the 500 block of Savage Lane in Parker County.

From then on, investigators treated the case as a homicide, followed up on numerous leads and even sought assistance from neighboring agencies, but to no avail. The case went cold, but investigators continued to take any tips or leads that came their way regarding Wendy’s death.

In January 2016, the case was reviewed once again by Weatherford detectives, as well as investigators from the Weatherford/Parker County Special Crimes Unit, in hopes that a fresh set of eyes would reveal new clues in the case.

A new strategy based off an old lead led detectives to seek assistance from the Texas Rangers and the United States Secret Service.

"Following months of exhaustive investigation, reviewing case reports, taking new statements and interviewing multiple individuals associated with the case, investigators worked with the Parker County District Attorney's office and presented the on-going case to the Parker County Grand Jury," according to a press release from the Weatherford Police Department.

On Dec. 1, 2016, Ricky Lee Adkins was indicted for the capital murder of Wendy Robinson and on Aug. 30, 2018, Adkins was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Photo credit: Weatherford Police Department

In light of the new information, according to Weatherford police, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the story on this homicide will be featured on the Investigation Discovery Channel show, "On the Case with Paula Zahn."

Deputy Chief Chris Crawford said, "Our hope is that someone watching this television episode will have empathy for the Robinson family and come forward with information to help us bring those who may have been involved in this crime to justice."

Police believe Adkins did not act alone in Wendy's murder and someone, somewhere, must know about it.

The Weatherford Police Department continues to seek the public's assistance to obtain information related to this case. If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to call the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4300 or Detective Kevin Hilliard at 817-341-2892.