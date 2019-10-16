Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes East Loop 820 in Southeast Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes East Loop 820 in Southeast Fort Worth

Published 41 minutes ago

    One person is dead after colliding head-on with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

    The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of East Loop 820, between Wilbarger Street and Berry Street.

    According to police, a Nissan SUV was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a Bud Light 18-wheeler.

    The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Paramedics transported the 18-wheeler driver to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

    All northbound traffic was forced onto the service road. Use Green Oaks Boulevard as an alternate route.

    Police are investigating the crash.

