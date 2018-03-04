Deadly Fort Worth Shooting Under Investigation

Fort Worth Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a busy shopping center. (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in front of a laundromat near the intersection of Eastchase Boulevard and Meadowbrook Drive.

Investigators say two men were walking through the parking lot, when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police say the gunman then jumped into a truck and got away. So far, police have not made any arrest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died.





