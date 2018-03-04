Deadly Shooting in Shopping Center Parking Lot Under Investigation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Shooting in Shopping Center Parking Lot Under Investigation

Published at 7:38 PM CST on Mar 4, 2018 | Updated at 10:39 PM CST on Mar 4, 2018

    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting Under Investigation

    Fort Worth Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a busy shopping center.

    The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in front of a laundromat near the intersection of Eastchase Boulevard and Meadowbrook Drive.

    Investigators say two men were walking through the parking lot, when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

    Police say the gunman then jumped into a truck and got away. So far, police have not made any arrest.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died.


