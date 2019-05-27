Deadly Shooting in Oak Lawn Neighborhood Under Investigation; DPD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Shooting in Oak Lawn Neighborhood Under Investigation; DPD

    Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Oak Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.

    Officers responded to the 3100 block of Mahanna Street at 12:45 a.m.

    That's where investigators say 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was involved in an argument with two other people.

    Police say one person involved pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times. Edwards was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he later died.

    Investigators say the two unknown people involved were seen leaving the scene in a red Dodge Charger, heading towards Lemmon Avenue.

    So far, no arrest have been made.

