Deadly Shooting in Oak Lawn Neighborhood Under Investigation; DPD

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Oak Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Mahanna Street at 12:45 a.m.
That's where investigators say 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was involved in an argument with two other people.
Police say one person involved pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times. Edwards was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say the two unknown people involved were seen leaving the scene in a red Dodge Charger, heading towards Lemmon Avenue.
So far, no arrest have been made.