Dallas Zoo Moves Two Elephants to Fresno Zoo

Amalhe, left, and Nowazi, right, are now establishing their own family herd in California after being moved to Fresno from the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo has moved two of its African elephants to California to allow the mother and daughter pair to form their own family herd.

The elephants, 24-year-old Nolwazi and 9-year-old Amahle, are now living in a mixed-species habitat at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

"This was an opportunity to move Nolwazi and Amahle to a new home at an AZA-accredited zoo that shares our same philosophy of animal welfare and approach to animal care, which was incredibly important to our entire team," said Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care & Conservation for the Dallas Zoo. "We hope the unique situation in Fresno, where the team cares for one bull and one young female, will allow Nolwazi to assume a matriarchal position, leading a herd of her own, a role for which we believe she is well-suited. Likewise, Amahle will have a similar-aged female with whom to socialize and play, which is such a vital part of her personality."

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's herd now consists of four elephants, and Dallas Zoo remains home to eight elephants, including the four "Golden Girls" and four elephants that were a part of the Swaziland rescue in 2016.

"We have been looking to grow our African elephant herd," said Amos Morris, Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer at Fresno Chaffee Zoo. "Having Nolwazi and Amahle join us accomplishes that, and hopefully creates a successful family group that may lead to breeding in the future."

A team of nine people, including four Dallas Zoo team members, a curator from Fresno Chaffee Zoo, two veterinarians, and two consultants, accompanied the elephants on the 32-hour drive to Fresno.

Dallas staff will remain in Fresno for several days to help ensure a successful transition for Nolwazi and Amahle.