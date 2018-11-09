Dallas' annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in downtown Dallas.

The City of Dallas is warning about road closures in downtown Monday during the annual Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade.

Some roads will close to vehicle traffic as early as 8 a.m. while others will close shortly before the 11:15 a.m. start time.

The parade begins at the corner of Houston and Young Streets and travels north on Houston before heading east on Main Street. The parade will turn south on Ervay Street, then west on Young Street, and finally south on Akard Street before ending at City Hall Plaza.

City officials said about 20,000 people attend the parade each year. A route map appears at the top of this article -- road closures are listed below.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for parade staging:

Houston Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Young Street

Reunion Boulevard East – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Hotel Street

Hotel Street – All lanes closed from Reunion Boulevard East to Cadiz Street

Parade route streets will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Houston Street – All lanes closed from Elm Street to Wood Street

Main Street – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Ervay Street

Ervay Street – All lanes closed from Main Street to Young Street

Young Street – All lanes closed from Field Street to Saint Paul Street

Marilla Street – All lanes closed from Saint Paul Street to Young Street

Akard Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Canton Street

Ervay Street – Service Drive from Young Street/Wood Street to Canton Street

Akard Street – One northbound lane closed from Marilla Street to Young Street

Intermittent traffic control will affect the following streets for parade dispersal from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.:

Canton Street – From Ervay Street to Akard Street

Akard Street – From Young Street to Marilla St.

Browder Street – From Canton Street to Cadiz Street