The City of Dallas is warning about road closures in downtown Monday during the annual Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade.
Some roads will close to vehicle traffic as early as 8 a.m. while others will close shortly before the 11:15 a.m. start time.
The parade begins at the corner of Houston and Young Streets and travels north on Houston before heading east on Main Street. The parade will turn south on Ervay Street, then west on Young Street, and finally south on Akard Street before ending at City Hall Plaza.
City officials said about 20,000 people attend the parade each year. A route map appears at the top of this article -- road closures are listed below.
The following streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for parade staging:
- Houston Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Young Street
- Reunion Boulevard East – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Hotel Street
- Hotel Street – All lanes closed from Reunion Boulevard East to Cadiz Street
Parade route streets will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Houston Street – All lanes closed from Elm Street to Wood Street
- Main Street – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Ervay Street
- Ervay Street – All lanes closed from Main Street to Young Street
- Young Street – All lanes closed from Field Street to Saint Paul Street
- Marilla Street – All lanes closed from Saint Paul Street to Young Street
- Akard Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Canton Street
- Ervay Street – Service Drive from Young Street/Wood Street to Canton Street
- Akard Street – One northbound lane closed from Marilla Street to Young Street
Intermittent traffic control will affect the following streets for parade dispersal from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.:
- Canton Street – From Ervay Street to Akard Street
- Akard Street – From Young Street to Marilla St.
- Browder Street – From Canton Street to Cadiz Street