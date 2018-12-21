Dallas Security Guard Shot Multiple Times, Gunman at Large

A Dallas security guard is fighting for his life Friday after he was shot multiple times and left for dead, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Dallas security guard is fighting for his life Friday after he was shot multiple times and left for dead, police say.

The shooting happened late Thursday night at a small strip center along Ferguson Road, just south of Interstate 635.

Investigators said the guard spotted a young man in the parking lot doing something that raised his suspicions. The officer confronted the man, who pulled a gun and shot the guard before running away, according to police.

The guard was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition.

Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital

Former President Barack Obama was Santa Claus for a day, surprising staff and patients at the Children's National hospital with a red cap and a big red sack. (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

His name has not been released.

Dallas police are still searching for the gunman. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.