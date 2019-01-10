Dallas Police Officer Trainee Arrested

A 27-year-old Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday and faces charges, the department said. He has since been released on bond.

O’Shea Nelson faces charges of interference with emergency request for assistance and assault causing bodily injury (family violence), police said.

Nelson has been with the department since June 2018 and is assigned to the Training Academy. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, police said.

Bond was set at $2,000.