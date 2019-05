One person is in the hospital after a shooting involving a police officer in Dallas Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 175, southeast of downtown, Dallas police said.

Police said an officer shot one person, who was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured, police said.

'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana

Two tornadoes left communities in Ohio and Indiana covered in rubble and tens of thousands without power at the end of Memorial Day. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.