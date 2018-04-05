Dallas Police Looking for Girl, 13, Who May Be With Father

Dallas police are asking for help finding a missing girl reported as an endangered child to Child Protective Services.



Jennifer "Vanessa" Mejia, 13, is believed to be with her father, Felipe Mejia.

Police said the girl arrived in the United States about a month ago from Honduras and is now believed to be in either North Texas or the San Antonio area.

The child is believed to be 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.



In their original request for help, Dallas police gave a reason for the urgent alert. Three hours later, they asked that the information be redacted saying it was not intended to be shared publicly.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is asked to contact a detective with the Dallas Police Department’s High Risk Victims & Trafficking Unit at one of the following telephone numbers: 469-226-9699; 214-502-7271; 214-725-0044.

